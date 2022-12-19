The defeated national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has called on members of the party to join forces to soldier on in their quest to win the 2024 polls.

He admonished NDC members to as a matter of urgency recover from their individual pains and dented reputation by forging ahead for a better future.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo lost the chairmanship position to the outgoing General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at the just-ended National Congress of the party over the weekend, at the Accra sports stadium, in a hot race.

He gained 2,892 votes, while the newly elected national chairman won by a landslide of 5,569 votes.

In a statement, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said, “while this election needlessly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our Party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024.

“Let us appreciate that this victory is simply a prelude to the battle ahead of us. I pray that we quickly recover from our individual pain and dented reputation to restore our public morality, so we can join forces to soldier on”.

He pledged to work harder with the newly elected national executives to secure the presidency for the party in the 2024 general elections.

“I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory in 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected National officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the NPP in 2024,” the outgoing national chairman assured.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo further congratulated the newly elected executives.

Read below Mr. Ofosu Ampofo’s full statement:

