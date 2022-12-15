Former President John Dramani Mahama has intervened in the ongoing rift between the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi and the Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo.

The two took to various media platforms to attack one another in the aftermath of the youth-level elections.

Opare Addo accused Sammy Gyamfi who supported his contender Brogya Genfi of attacking his person during the campaign period. This triggered a series of counter verbal attacks.

But the two have agreed to smoke the peace pipe following a meeting with the former president.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama indicated that they have agreed to settle their grievances and cautioned that such acts will only distract the attention of Ghanaians from the hardships of the economy.