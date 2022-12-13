Newmont Africa says it looks forward to the investigation report of the Ghana Police Service, and the National Investigation Bureau, to understand and address the root cause of the recent shootings, at Kenyasi, one of its host communities.

The company in a statement said, its reaction follows the recent shooting and rioting incident that claimed the life of one community member and injured four others including members of its workforce.

The injured have since been treated and discharged.

Newmont Africa’s Regional Senior Vice President – Africa Operations, David Thornton stated that

the company looks forward to receiving the investigation reports.

“We expect that all those found culpable after the investigations will be made to face the law. It is important that we understand the underlying root causes and immediate triggers of the unfortunate incident and ensure that it never happens again,” he said.

The company reports that a group of people suspected to be residents of neighbouring communities attacked the residential facilities of Newmont Africa’s Ahafo South mine after they overrun the camp security and entered the residential camp.

They looted and vandalised company and personal properties, and put the lives of the onsite school children, employees and their families at risk.

Some Newmont employees and contractors, who were going to, and returning from work, were attacked and their vehicles destroyed.

“Newmont values the relationship it has nurtured with its host communities and continuously seeks to strengthen the partnership that has been established over time,” Mr. Thornton stated.

“Unjustified acts of aggression, vandalism, and violence, however, undermines this partnership and could potentially threaten the socio-economic development that host communities can derive from mining,” he added.