A popular delegate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Northern Region popularly known as AU Farouk has died.

AU Farouk who is known for his contributions to political shows across the country is said to have collapsed at the University of Ghana where most delegates were lodging for the Congress.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini speaking to Citi News said the body of AU Farouk has been flown to the Northern Region for burial.

According to Suhuyini, the delegate died of a suspected heart attack on Friday shortly after he arrived in Accra.