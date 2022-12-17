A popular delegate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Northern Region popularly known as AU Farouk has died.
AU Farouk who is known for his contributions to political shows across the country is said to have collapsed at the University of Ghana where most delegates were lodging for the Congress.
The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini speaking to Citi News said the body of AU Farouk has been flown to the Northern Region for burial.
Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress will today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, gather at the Accra sports stadium to elect national executives for the party.
About 9,000 delegates are expected to be deployed from the party’s various constituencies to partake in the voting process.
The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.
The two frontrunners, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and Mr. Ofosu Ampofo have equally expressed confidence in winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.
Check below the list of candidates vying for various positions:
CHAIRMAN
SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI
JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA
SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO
NII ARMAH ASHIETEY
VICE CHAIRMAN
SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU
ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN
DR. SHERRY AYITTEY
SETH OFORI OHENE
AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA
ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO
ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI
EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH
GENERAL SECRETARY
ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH
FIFI FIAVI KWETEY
DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
FRANCIS LANME GURIBE
CATHERINE DEYNU
BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH
GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA
KWAME ZU
BRADI PAUL OPATA
EVANS AMOO
NATIONAL ORGANIZER
JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA
HENRY OSEI AKOTO
MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL
SIDII ABUBAKARI
SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH
CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON
JOSEPH YAMMIN
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER
KOBBY BARLON
HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU
ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO
ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
SAMMY GYAMFI
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
GODWIN AKO GUNN
ADONGO ATULE JACOB
MALIK BASINTALE
KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY
MOHAMMED NAZIRU
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-
ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI
HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT
MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER
ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED
YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI
NEC MEMBERS
EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY
PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA
ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL
REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE
ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ
MALIK ADAMA
VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH
EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA
CECILIA N. ASAGA
EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN
NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH
STEPHEN LADZEDO
ANITA ANNAN
RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH
THOMAS AYISI KUMAH
WONDER VICTOR KUTOR
MOHAMMED MAMUDU
ARABA TAGOE
FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH