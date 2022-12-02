Social commentator Seth Osei Asiedu, popularly known as Kwaku Rafik has been granted bail after he was arrested by National Security operatives for allegedly commenting on Moody’s latest downgrade of Ghana’s creditworthiness.

Kwaku Rafik was said to have been arrested at dawn on Thursday, December 1, and denied access to a lawyer, according to North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a since-deleted tweet, the social commentator allegedly wrote: “Investment firms are struggling, you know who is next? I believe commercial banks. It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody’s has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels.”

And subsequently added a follow-up that said, “go for your savings and investments. The Banking Sector is about to collapse.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) then issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the National Security to immediately have him released.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa warned that the party would resort to other ways of handling the issue if Mr. Asiedu was not released within 24 hours.

“There is no record that this is a gentleman who is harmful to the peace and stability of Ghana… We are giving the Akufo-Addo administration a 24-hour ultimatum to release Kweku Rafik. We demand his immediate release, we cannot leave in a country that is governed by law and order and have a president who is styled as a human rights activist engage in this capriciousness and disregard for civil liberties.

“This ultimatum must be adhered to, failing which the NDC will descend heavily on the government because this is how tyranny takes root.”

Announcing the bail on his Facebook Wall, Mr. Ablakwa wrote: “Kwaku Rafik finally granted bail. Thank you all for your overwhelming solidarity and impressive courage. Tyranny shall surely be defeated!”