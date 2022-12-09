Award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has been announced as one of the artistes billed to rock the biggest end-of-year party exclusively organised by Citi TV/Citi FM, dubbed “The Citiuation“, on December 24, 2022.

The 3rd edition of The Citiuaton Outdoor Party has a host of other artistes who are already lacing their boots to give patrons an experience of a lifetime to officially usher them into Christmas.

This year’s event will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra, with performances from talented crooners, Akwaboah and Abiana, as well as back-to-back hit songs from Ghana’s finest group, Praye.

The mega party will also have an amazing live band performance from the Nkyinkyim band.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle will be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for revellers.

Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are 4 packages on offer, Platinum tables go for a cool GH¢9,500 (accommodates 8 people), Diamond tables for GH¢7000 (accommodates 8 people), Gold tables for GH¢5000 (accommodates 6 people) and the Silver package is GH¢4000 (accommodates 6 people).

The 2021 edition saw performances from Obrafour, Mzbel, & Ofori Amponsah.

To book your tables and for further inquiries, call 0205973973 or 0558973973.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, and Logistics Movers. It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

It is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.