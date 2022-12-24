The Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned it will resist continuous attacks on its officers who are deployed on national assignments.

The Command is worried about the attacks on its troops who embark on operations to stop the activities of illegal miners (galamsey) within the Command’s area of responsibility.

“The posture of some locals towards troops on anti-galamsey operations has been a cause of worry to us. Some of these individuals wield deadly weapons against troops all in an attempt to frustrate troops in undertaking their legally function duty. It is my hope that the youth will be called upon by stakeholders to caution the youth to avoid any clash with the military and other security agencies”, says the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour.

He was speaking during the end-of-year gathering of the Central Command in the Ashanti Region.

For him, the Armed Forces remain resolute in the fight against illegal mining despite challenges the troops face on the grounds.

“It is worthy to note that, 2022 recorded the arrest of several illegal miners and seizure of their equipment. This goes to attest our readiness in dealing decisively with the perpetrators of this monstrous act.”

Brigadier General Joseph Aphour also cautioned officers to refrain from unprofessional conduct.