Ghanaian award-winning rapper Vincent Osei Kwaku, known in showbiz circles as Strongman is expected to perform at this year’s Obuasi Trade Show.

The Obuasi Trade show is a business-oriented program organised by a Consortium which is made up of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly, Anglogold Ashanti, GCB, ADB as well as some media organizations in Obuasi.

Strongman is expected to dazzle fans of Obuasi with his rap music and energetic stage performances on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

He will join talented Obuasi-based artists such as Atia, Blessed Kid, Moonlight, Tipgy Hrim and others.

Started in 2019, the Obuasi Trade Show, has created a one-stop shop for goods and services during the Christmas period.

Traders from Obuasi and its environs seize the opportunity to display their wares at an open place at no cost to them.

So far more than 1000 businesses have benefited from the Obuasi Trade Show.

The theme for this year’s show is ‘Harnessing our creative potential to diversify the local economy’.

This, according to the Consortium was to also exploit the talents from the creative arts industry.

They are of the view it was imperative to also focus on how to harness the talents of young artists in the mining town of Obuasi.

Before the grand opening on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Obuasi Black park, traders and potential exhibitors were given two (2) days of training in packaging and branding as well as financial literacy.

The Obuasi Trade Show will officially begin on December 20, 2022 with a masquerade road show and exhibition of goods and services.

It is expected to continue till Sunday, December 25, 2022, with series of entertaining activities such as fashion show, kids recreational center amongst others.