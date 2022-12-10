The University Of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has launched a three-year strategic plan with the aim of repositioning the institution to make it competitive both on the local and international scene.

The strategic plan, which is valued at about $250 million for its implementation, is anchored on eight pillars.

They are excellence in teaching and learning, excellence in research, internationalization and accreditation, and marketing communications and industry engagement.

The rest are efficient financial management, development of world-class infrastructure, development of human resource competencies and responsible management education, institutional and community engagement

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch, the Dean of the University of Ghana Business School Professor Justice Bawole said the strategic plan has been necessitated as a result of the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic

“One of the things which are typical of our stock-in-trade is to ensure that organizations are managed well. One of the critical ingredients for managing an organization well is for the organization to have a strategy. So strategic planning is critical to business and management and as a school that teaches strategy and the fact that organizations should be managed strategically, we cannot do any less.

“For the past couple of years, we have made the effort to actually design a strategy and to ensure that that strategy is what we live by and drives our development. We also needed to get a sense of where we are headed as a school following the impact of Covid-19. Many ways that we used to behave have had to change. If you know, hybrid education is becoming the order of the day and so we had to reposition ourselves.”

A member of the UGBS school management, Mrs. Adelaide Addo-Fening also called for the continuous monitoring of the strategic plan to ensure its implementation