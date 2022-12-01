The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website, www.waecgh.org.

WAEC made this known in a statement issued today, Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, following a request from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the subject results of 8,486 candidates who failed to return learning support materials supplied to them and/or destroyed school property cannot be accessed online at the Council’s website.

The affected candidates are advised to visit their schools for their results.

Performance statistics

A total number of 422,883 candidates made up of 203,753 males and 219,130 females from 977 schools sat for the examination.

This figure is 5.25% lower than the 2021 entry figure of 446,352. A total number of 2,818 (0.6796) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.

Data from WAEC shows the candidates performed of candidates better in Social Studies over the three-year period (2020-2022).

English Language, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science on the other hand showed a fluctuating trend in the performance of candidates over the three-year period (2020-2022).

Cancelled Results

The subject results of 3,845 candidates have been cancelled for sending foreign material into the examination hall.

The entire results of some 518 candidates have also been cancelled for sending mobile phones into the examination hall.

Withheld results

The entire results of some 117 candidates have also been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination.

The scripts of some other candidates from 179 schools in certain subjects are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion.

“The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.”