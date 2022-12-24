The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says adequate measures have been put in place to deal with fire outbreaks during the festive season.

Director of Public Affairs of the Service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Timothy Osafo-Affum says the service has embarked on an exercise to educate the public on precautionary measures to prevent incidents of fire.

In a Citi News interview, ACOF Osafo- Affum said enough fire officials are on standby to ensure that people enjoy a fire outbreak-free Christmas.

“All our fire tenders are in good condition. We have put men on standby to respond to incidents. All officers on leave have been recalled to resume duty. Again, we have put out educational teams who are going round the community and other public places to ensure that we don’t experience fires. Task force teams have also been set up to go to markets to ensure compliance with the laws”.

ACOF Osafo-Affum further urged the public to adhere to all fire safety measures especially the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers ahead of the yuletide.