18-year-old Nhyira Frimpomaa Dua has emerged as the ultimate winner out of the over one million persons who participated in the “Bel Chill n Win Promo” held nationwide.

Bel Beverages-producers of Bel Aqua, Bel cola, Bel ice, Bel soda, Bel tonic, Bel squeeze and many others, in 2022 started a loyalty promotion and promised to give out a car as the grand prize.

In order to enter the draw, the consumers were expected to buy any of the Bel products, remove their labels and put 20 in an envelope.

The participants then wrote their names and contact numbers on the envelopes and put them in the ruffle boxes placed at vantage points. It was then supervised by officials of the National Lottery Authority to run the draw randomly and Nhyira Frimpomaa Dua had the ultimate prize while others received various gift items.

Speaking to the media after being presented with the car, Nhyira Frimpomaa Dua said winning the grand prize came to her as a big surprise.

“My father told me about the promotion, so I decided to participate because I love their beverages. I think on the first day, I placed two envelopes, and then in the next occasion, I placed four envelopes. I never knew I was going to even win a car. I was in school, I was a final-year student of Kumasi Wesley girls and I got a call from my dad through a teacher.”

“My dad then broke the news to me that I’ve won a car. I said ei, how? Then he said you participated in Bel beverages promotion and I said oh okay, cool. The officials from the company came to school to be sure if I was indeed in school. That’s how I won it. I was surprised. I was shocked,” Ms. Dua explained.

For the organizers of the promotion, aside from the ultimate prize, various prizes were given out to various participants worth millions of Ghana cedis.

“In the year 2022, somewhere in the second quarter of the year, we decided to embark on a treat for our consumers and prospective consumers. We promised them that they partake in an activity, and then they win amazing prizes of which the grand prize is going to be a brand-new Kia, which is a Kia Picanto. The event has been largely successful. It’s been largely participated by all our consumers across the country and month on month, we rewarded those who were participating in it until the grand prize.

“All over the country, we had over one million people who participated in this bel chill n win promo. We’ve already given out over 50 thousand prizes. We gave them home appliances, souvenirs, cash vouchers, shopping vouchers, Bel pack tissues. It’s been an awesome journey for us. The prizes alone cost us millions of Ghana cedis because we needed to do back-to-back rewarding of our customers,” Magnus Dey marketing manager of blow chem industries stated.

He added that another promotion is in the offing.

“This has been the maiden one. We are looking forward to doing the second and third editions of bel chill n win promo”.

Mr. Dey also called on consumers to look out for other products that will hit the market in 2023.

“In 2023, we have a lot of things in place. If you watch carefully, we’ve even ventured into a new category, which is alcohol. So, we’ve introduced Bel ice, which is a very smooth minimum alcohol. We are introducing whiskey cola and a lot of things towards alcohol. You would have also observed that we have Bel pack tissues, the number one paper tissue brand on the market,” he said.

