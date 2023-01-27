The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed two Right to Information (RTI) requests from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Registrar General’s Department on the alleged double identity of the head pastor of Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

Some of the requests being sought from the GRA include what action the authority is taking to address the circumstances leading to the application for and issuance of two distinct Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).

He is also seeking to know from the Registrar General what actions are being pursued over the registered companies of the Reverend Minister with two TINs over a period of 12 years.

It will be recalled that the legislator in a series of posts on social media alleged that Rev. Kusi Boateng who is also the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral had registered companies and had multiple passports which had the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

He also revealed how two TINs were produced on different occasions and in some instances, two different dates of birth.

Mr. Ablakwa has said he started digging into the double identity of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng when he sighted in the incorporation documents that he was one of the contractors for the project, with registration name as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Mr. Ablakwa said, during his investigative piece, he discovered that JNS Talent, which was paid GH₵‎2.6 million belongs to the appointed Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Victor Kusi Boateng.

The North Tongu legislator further said that the Secretary’s expired driver’s license also bears the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng which was used to incorporate him into the Secretariat Board of Trustees.

The lawmaker petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

But in a response to the allegations, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng in a statement said Mr. Ablakwa’s claims are a “twisted narration of events”, threatening to take the MP on.