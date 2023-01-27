Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, and Utiva, a technology education company in Africa that helps young people learn tech skills, today announced that they have selected the 1,000 Africans who will be taking part in a free 1-year intensive skill training program. The scholarship year is set to kick off on January 29, 2023, with a virtual launch day.

As unemployment rises across the continent, Binance and Utiva remain committed to providing digital education to enable more Africans to explore global career opportunities and secure roles as tech professionals.

This scholarship program has enrolled young Africans between the ages of 18-35 from 19 countries, providing them with a platform to learn technology skills for a 12-month duration. Classes have been designed for beginners in collaboration with Binance Academy and include skills such as web development, front-end development, full-stack development, cloud computing and blockchain modules.

Binance Academy will further support this initiative by providing Web3 crash-course content to students and by offering live and recorded training sessions to Utiva instructors. Upon completion of the program, students will be awarded an NFT certificate as digital & verifiable proof of having successfully completed the program.

“Today, we’re celebrating the 1000 students selected for full scholarships as part of our Binance Charity Scholar Program. This is our most ambitious education outreach to date in the region and the overwhelming positive response further bolsters Africa as a key hub for emerging tech talent. We’re so excited for these young people, as they embark on an exciting new career journey,” said Helen Hai, VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity.

Angela Naa Yaboley Okantey, a Ghanaian scholar, said: “I am very excited to have been selected for this scholarship program because it will provide me with financial support and opportunities to pursue my professional goals in the tech space as well as interact with other like-minded individuals. Overall, I believe that this scholarship would be an invaluable investment in my future and enable me to be a part of an industry reshaping the world.”

Renee Ovwigho, a Nigerian scholar, said: “I am thrilled about this opportunity because it would push me toward a successful career in Data Analysis. With many industries adopting blockchain technology recently, this would enable me to learn and provide me with the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to society.”

Miracle C. Amakom, a Cameroonian scholar, said: “As an engineering student, I’ve been on the lookout for reputable programs to get great training and professional development and I am super excited to be a part of this. Looking forward to my journey of becoming a full stack developer as this has always been my passion.”

The programme includes students across Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Rwanda, Kenya and more. The collaboration aims to build a path for economic prosperity for the continent through skill training and access to vast job opportunities in the technology and Web3 sectors.

This project is part of the wider Binance Charity Scholar Program, enabling the next generation of digital leaders to develop their skills, knowledge and experience without financial barriers. Applications to study as part of this program have surpassed 80,000 worldwide since June last year.

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

Binance Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of blockchain-enabled philanthropy towards achieving global sustainable development. Binance Charity aims to transfer philanthropy by developing a 100% transparent donation platform based on blockchain to build a future where technology innovation is used to end all forms of poverty and inequality, advance sustainable development and ensure that no one is left behind. To date, Binance Charity has supported over 2 million end beneficiaries through various projects. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.charity/

Binance Academy is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform featuring hundreds of hours of content on blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3 and more. Launched in 2018, it serves millions of learners across the world in more than 25 languages. All content on Binance Academy is completely free.

With no advertisements, no requirement for payment or registration, everyone can learn at their own pace and even earn free crypto through learning by taking part in the Learn and Earn program. Other educational initiatives of Binance Academy include the University Outreach Program, Student Ambassador Program, partnerships with top online learning platforms, professional associations, industry alliances, and others.