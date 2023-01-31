Ghanaian Media Personality and Fashion Icon, Kofi Okyere Darko better known as KOD has stated that current crop of artistes such as Black Sherif and Gyakie are not part of his top ten list of Ghanaian musicians.

According to KOD, even though these new crop of artistes are doing tremendously well, they can only be part of his top twenty.

“They are in my top 20; I wouldn’t say top 10…they are doing their own thing – projecting Ghana globally… They’re doing very well”, KOD stated while speaking as a special guest on popular lifestyle show ‘Upside Down’ which is co-hosted by renowned broadcasters Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Citi TV.

The well-versed media personality and fashion designer who has also managed celebrated Ghanaian musicians such as Eazy and defunct music groups Wutah and Praye advised that ”we all have to collectively support them”.

Watch the full interview below: