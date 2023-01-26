Former Auditor, General Daniel Yaw Domelevo says he expects a thorough audit of funds spent on the National Cathedral project.

Speaking on the matter on Citi TV’s flagship programme, The Point of View, Mr. Domelevo chastised the government for the use of scarce public funds to support the work.

The Board of Trustees of the Cathedral project noted that it has begun discussions with Deloitte to commence a statutory audit of the project.

The move by the audit service followed public backlash and calls for investigations into the cathedral.

This follows what the Board says are recent nagging issues that have enveloped the construction process.

“The Board is already in discussions to engage Deloitte, which accepted to be the auditors when the National Cathedral was registered, to commence the normal statutory audit”, the Board through its Chairman, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah said in a statement earlier this week.