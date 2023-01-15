The Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region, has appealed to the people of Manya and Yilo Krobo to exercise patience as its engineers speed up work to rectify network challenges in the area.

The plea by the power distribution company comes after some customers seeking to purchase power onto their prepaid meters were stranded due to network challenges.

Management of ECG who are assuring to fix these challenges also stated that they are working to expand prepaid vending stations in the Krobo enclave to improve accessibility.

The introduction of prepaid meters by the Electricity Company of Ghana ECG to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo municipalities was faced with resistance but after months of continuous community engagement progress was made.

As part of efforts to effectively maintain the gains made and to strengthen the good working relationship between ECG and the good people of Yilo and Manya Krobo, ECG Krobo District organised fun games between various stakeholders in the Krobo enclave.

Some participants at the sporting event who spoke to Citi News raised concerns about network issues in purchasing power for their meters, and inadequate vending stations.

Responding to the challenges the Tema Region General Manager of ECG Emmanuel Tetteh Akini who called on the residents to remain calm said ECG has competent engineers to solve those issues.

On the issue of inadequate vending stations, Mr Akini said the stations will soon be expanded to ease the burden on existing ones and create more access for the residents.