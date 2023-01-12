The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed eight students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region for making derogatory comments against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It will be recalled that the eight students in a viral video, last year, were seen making disparaging comments against the President and his free SHS policy.

Following their misconduct, the Management of the GES at the national level, in a statement, condemned the act and apologised to the President on behalf of the students, school and members of the public.

However, after extensive investigations into the conduct of the students, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah in a letter dated November 29, 2022, directed the dismissal of all eight students from the school.

A letter to the parents of one of the students explained that her conduct was “considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our Educational system in Ghana.”

The GES admonished the students to use the dismissal as “a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life.”