Negotiations between the government and organized labour following the demand for a 60% increment in the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure are expected to resume today, Thursday, January 12.

The two parties met for the eighth time on Wednesday but were unable to reach a consensus.

Organized labour has explained that their demand is a result of harsh economic conditions which have made life difficult for their members.

Government has on the other hand appealed to the union to consider current fiscal factors.

After Tuesday’s meeting which also ended inconclusively, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko-Brobby expressed optimism that a deal will be struck soon.

Asked if the government will pay arrears, Mr. Wereko-Brobby assured that “anytime we conclude, the government will do the needful”.