Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag has pointed out the reasons behind handing 17 year old British born Ghanaian his debut Man United game at the senior level.

Mainoo started in United’s 3-0 win over English League One side Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals and lasted 60 minutes in the contest.

He spoke about his experience playing at Old Trafford with the senior team for the first time. Casemiro replaced Mainoo at the time Man United led 1-0.

Speaking to MUTV, Ten Hag was bullish on his reasons for stepping up the level of competition for the English under 18 midfielder stating,

“For him (Mainoo) it’s a great opportunity, he did very well during the winter camp in Spain. He also did very well against Everton in a friendly. He deserved to play, so I’m happy to give him the opportunity – it’s about deserving it.”

Mainoo played as an attacking midfielder behind lone forward Anthony Elanga in his first run out with the Red Devils main team.

He has played for England at the juvenile level and is eligible to play for Ghana or England at the senior level internationally.