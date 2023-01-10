Huawei has earned a top rank from CDP for its actions on climate change and transparency of disclosures.

The international environmental non-profit organisation placed the company among its Climate change “A List”, the only firm from mainland China to get the accolade. CDP also granted Huawei an “Excellent Environmental Leadership Award”.

Huawei included in the 2022 CDP Climate Change “A list”

Huawei adheres to the concept of “Tech for a Better Planet”, meaning to use technology to foster green development and combat climate change. ICT technologies, Huawei believes, are powerful tools for reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, contributing to a circular economy, and protecting nature.

In its own operations, Huawei strives to promote energy conservation and emission reduction, as well as to use more renewable energy. Meanwhile, our Digital Power business focuses on areas such as – clean power generation, electrification of transport, and green ICT infrastructure – to facilitate global energy transition.

By the end of 2022, Huawei has helped its customers generate over 695.1 billion kWh of green power, and reduce customers’ power consumption by 19.5 billion kWh, equivalent to avoiding nearly 340 million tons of CO2 emissions. In addition, Huawei incorporates the concept of circular economy into its product life cycle management, from product design to end of service life.

“We are committed to using more eco-friendly materials and greener packaging, lowering carbon emissions in our processes, and producing more durable products that reduce waste. To complement our own efforts, we work with partners such as environmental protection organizations and scientific research institutions, to harness technology in innovative ways to protect forests, wetlands, oceans, and nature as a whole.”

Tao Jingwen, Director of the Board and Director of the Corporate Sustainable Development Committee for Huawei, said: “Sustainable development is an important part of Huawei’s overall strategy. To address the global challenge of climate change, we believe that technology is a key enabler of sustainable development, to create a more inclusive and environmentally-friendly world. Huawei hopes to work with global customers, suppliers, and partners to promote green and sustainable development in various industries and build a low-carbon society.”

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, congratulated Huawei for its performance. He said: “Environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world – from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature – the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever.”

Galvin continued: “As CDP continues to raise the bar on what qualifies as climate, forests and water leadership, we hope to see the ambitions and actions of companies on the A List – and those wanting a place on it – do the same.”

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 195,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions.

Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.

CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.