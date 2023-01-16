Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, has assured ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and by extension the entire ‘elephant family’, that he will not work to divide the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during his campaign for the party’s flagbearer job.

He gave the assurance when he visited the Former President at his Aburi Residence in the Eastern Region on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Announcing to Mr. Kufuor his intention to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP, Mr. Ghartey says he will not disparage any of the other candidates for the race.

Mr. Ghartey pledged to promote unity in the NPP before, during and after the presidential primaries.

Mr. Kufuor was visibly delighted that Mr. Ghartey had gone to inform him about his presidential ambition.

Mr. Ghartey served as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice and subsequently substantive Minister of Justice under Former President Kufour.

Mr. Kufuor who ruled Ghana from 2001 to 2009, seized the opportunity during the visit to tell how happy he was with the performance and professionalism of Mr. Ghartey as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. Mr. Kufuor appointed Hon. Ghartey as Minister of Justice in 2006.

He recounted how before becoming Attorney-General in 2006, Mr. Ghartey was his mother, Obapanyin Ama Dapaah’s lawyer first and subsequently lawyer for his elder sister, Nana Durwaa.

Commenting on the conduct of the upcoming primaries, Mr. Kufuor cautioned that all the candidates should show sportsmanship, and that at the end of the race, whoever wins should be supported by all.

He reminded Mr. Ghartey that NPP as a party did not belong to any one single individual and that no one is bigger than the party, urging that it was important at all times to protect the integrity of the Party.

According to Mr. Kufuor, he was still confident that the NPP was a better option when it came to the governance of Ghana.

He expressed the hope that the party will work hard and win the 2024 General elections.