The Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has described as healthy the internal wrangling ongoing in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following changes in its leadership in Parliament.

There have been some disagreements amongst the Minority caucus after the party replaced Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Some MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party over lack of consultation. Another set of MPs also petitioned the leadership of the NDC to ignore calls for the reshuffling to be reversed.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV/Citi FM with Selorm Adonoo, Mr. Cudjoe said, “From us, we think that disagreements within factions are healthy. How the disagreements are held or done is quite crucial, so we are towing in the middle line”.

“I also do know that the parties involved for lack of better words taken off their seats were quite in the know, that at one point or the other, this was going to come,” the IMANI President stated.

Mr. Cudjoe entreated factions on both the outgoing and incoming minority leadership sides to cease fire as advised by the Council of Elders of the party.

“I think this matter has to be put to bed by the leadership. The Council of Elders has just stepped,” he admonished.

The Council of Elders of the party on Saturday, January 28, 2023, issued a statement and called on MPs and other party members to cease fire.