President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as caretaker minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This follows the resignation of the substantive minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.

Mr. Kyerematen tendered his resignation to the President on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to occupy the position until a substantive minister is appointed.

This was announced in a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President on Friday, January 6, 2023.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made”.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the Ministry with no clear reasons for his decision, but many believe it is to pave the way for him to focus on his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections as the party’s Flagbearer.

Alan Kyeremanten has been one of the longest-serving Ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led government, heading the Ministry since 2017 until his resignation.

He had also served in the same position under President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2003 and 2007.