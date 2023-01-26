Four persons including a Reverend Minister are currently receiving treatment at the Kibi Government Hospital in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region after surviving an accident this morning on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident involved four cars: a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS 8462 -Z, a Toyota Hilux with number GM 2480 -14, a Toyota Vitz with number GX 5085 – 20, and a Burkinabe trailer with registration number 11 MJ 0194.

According to preliminary investigations done by personnel from the Kibi MTTD who visited the scene, the Toyota Vitz heading towards Kumasi from Accra on reaching a section of the highway at Birimso lost the front tyre at the driver’s side which immediately forced the vehicle to drift.

The trailer and Highlander heading from the opposite side in an attempt to swerve the drifting Vitz ended up colliding with the Toyota Hilux.

The four who sustained injuries were quickly rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital by the National Ambulance Service where they are currently on admission receiving treatment.

The police who have begun investigations have arranged for towing trucks to help manage and control the traffic situation on that stretch.