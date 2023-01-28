Two doctors at the Bimbilla hospital in the Nanumba North municipality in the Northern Region have been awarded for their sterling performance in the course of their work.

The doctors have been adjudged the Best National Doctors in the country by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr. Abdul Rahman Fusheini was adjudged the Best Medical Doctor while his colleague Dr. Lawrencia Owusu Banahene was adjudged the Best National Anaesthetist.

Speaking to Citi News on the award, the Medical Superintendent of the Bimbilla hospital, Dr. Barhama Adam, says the award is well deserved and serves as motivation and encouragement for the staff.

“Bimbilla hospital picked up two great awards for the year 2022. Dr. Rahman of Bimbilla Municipal hospital was adjudged the Best Medical Doctor in Ghana. It was a great honour done him, the hospital and the region as a whole. Because this is the first time in Northern that the Best National Medical Doctor comes from the region. We are too proud of it as a hospital to be the first in the region to pick up the award,” he remarked.

The award winners have distinguished themselves in that, Dr. Abdul Rahman was the only doctor who accepted postings to the Bimbilla area, because of the usual disturbances in the area.

Any health worker sent to the place declined to report but, Dr. Rahman for the service of God and dedication to duty accepted the challenge.

Dr. Lawrencia Owusu Banahene who came all the way from the Ashanti Region as an anaesthetist is so dedicated that sometimes, she is the only anaesthetist serving the entire corridor.

The two doctors who could not hide their joy also spoke to Citi News.

Dr. Lawrencia dedicated the award to her late father who she said encouraged her to accept the posting to Bimbilla but passed away just a week before the award ceremony.

“I am so excited about the award and I want to dedicate it to my late father. He actually encouraged me to come here. He, unfortunately, passed just a week before the award ceremony. It’s my prayer that the Almighty God have mercy on him, and I am sure he will be happy for this award,” she said.

On his part, the Best National Medical Doctor, Abdul Rahman Fusheini said the award serves as a motivation for him and encouragement to his colleagues.

“I am very happy for the award, it motivates me to know that the kind of dedication I put into my work pays. It also serves as an encouragement not only to myself but to my colleagues. I want to use this award to urge colleagues to accept postings wherever they are sent. We are helping to save lives and the Almighty Allah knows that and will surely reward us accordingly,” he advised.

In Ghana, about 61% of doctors are in Greater Accra alone and the remaining 39% serve the rest of the country.

At the Bimbilla hospital, there are only two medical doctors serving a population of over 200,000, aside the other patients from the neighbouring communities and districts.

The ratio of doctor-to-patient in the Bimbilla hospital is one doctor to ten thousand patients.

Despite the successes, the Bimbilla hospital is still faced with some challenges, and it is the expectation of the medical Superintendent that stakeholders will help address such issues.

The hospital still lacks the critical staff to help in health delivery. The hospital used not to have X-ray equipment, but now the facility has one and the personnel to man it are currently under training.

Security is another major challenge in the hospital and management is doing well to address it.

Management currently is in the process of renovating the various wards in the hospital to make them conducive for the staff and clients.