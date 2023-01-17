Educational Communities Worldwide has elected Veronica Safoa Owusu as President of the Board of Directors.

“She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, and we are confident that she will be an invaluable asset to the team and will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission,” the company said.

Veronica Safoa Owusu has been an active member of the board since 2021, and she has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the success of the organization.

She has a track record of hands-on leadership when it comes to managing team operations in Ghana and driving results, and we believe that she will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.

“We are thrilled to have Veronica Safoa Owusu take on this leadership role,” said Lawrence Fianko, CEO.

“She has a passion for education and a dedication to improving outcomes for underprivileged students, and I am excited to work closely with Veronica in the coming years and am confident that she will guide us continue to make a positive impact in the lives of students globally”.

Educational Communities Worldwide is an educational non-profit that unlocks the potential for under-resourced students to become impactful global leaders through access to holistic educational opportunities, resources, and community development. We are dedicated to providing support to under-resourced students in developing countries and we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed.