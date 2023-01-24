The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it will not relent in its efforts to ensure that all Ghanaians take the COVID-19 jab, despite the low turnout during its 6th National COVID-19 Vaccination Days Campaign which ends today, January 24, 2023.

The Service declared Friday, January 20, 2023, to Tuesday, January 24, 2023, as vaccination days, as countries including China have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The GHS says it will intensify its publicity and social mobilisation on the vaccination in the country.

For this latest campaign, all people aged 15 years and above, including pregnant women, are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Speaking to Citi News, the Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization, Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano said, although they did not meet their target, the GHS will continue to educate the populace on the importance of the vaccines.

“So far it’s been fine, except that there are pockets of areas where the turnout wasn’t good as we would have expected. I think that all in all, day by day, the coverage is being improved. I think with time, it will be better. If we look at it the way as it is now, We are not likely to meet the target. We have to intensify the publication and social mobilisation. We will continue with the campaign,” Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization assured.