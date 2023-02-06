Six technical universities from across Ghana participated in a two-day workshop focused on developing holistic Career Services programs within their respective institutions.

Hosted by The Education Collaborative at Ashesi University, the workshop which has potential to impact the combined 24000 students from the institutions was designed through a referral from the International Finance Cooperation (IFC) Vitae project.

In attendance were representatives from the institutions which included Kumasi Technical University, Tamale Technical University, Ho Technical University, Design and Technology Institute, Cape Coast Technical University, and Takoradi Technical University.

One of The Education Collaborative’s transformational goals is to work with institutions to equip students with relevant career readiness skills.

The Education Collaborative achieves this through engagement programs including focused workgroups, peer-to-peer mentorship and initiatives such as the Systems Change Program for Employability.

Led by Ashesi University’s Career Services team, the training sessions focused on helping the participants design building blocks for shaping their respective career services programs, discuss best practices involved and learn about available resources from The Education Collaborative.

“Working together with the institutional representatives was such a worthwhile experience in developing outside-the-box solutions to share with their management teams for roll-out,” shared Mrs. Abigail Welbeck, Director of Career Services at Ashesi University. “I am very excited to see them pioneer the change and pull everyone in their institutions along with them.”

The workshop not only provided the institutions a platform for engagement and knowledge-building, but it also served as an opportunity to sign up for The Education Collaborative’s Systems Change Program for Employability. The initiative provides institutions guidance and mentorship to refine their developmental plans further and scale their impact to serve students in their institutions and beyond.

“This workshop was eye-opening as it touched on very important facets of building and running an effective career services program,” shared Dr. Abigail M Opong Tetteh, Assistant Head of the Design and Technology Institute. “It was very insightful and educative, and it encouraged us to accelerate our plans in the setting up of our career services department. Our management has already bought into the idea and is looking forward to positive outcomes for our students.”

“The support and facilitation from The Education Collaborative team was superb,” shared Edem K. Honu. Ag. Director, Career Placement and Counselling, Ho Technical University.

“The workshop has reemphasized the need to realign our career and employability skills training services for our students.”

Email education.collaborative@ashesi.edu.gh to explore how your institution can also engage in the network.