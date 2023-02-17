The Tema North District of the Electricity Company of Ghana made a donation to the Remar Ghana Orphanage in Tema as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The donation, worth GH¢3,000 was presented to the management of the Home on 14th February 2023.

The donated items included rice, oil, gari, beans, and water.

Two months’ worth of electricity bills were also paid as part of the donation. As the donation was made on Ghana’s Chocolate Day, the children also received bars of chocolate from the donors.

The Tema District Manager of ECG, Mrs. Tamara Asomanin-Wiafe said “the Management of the Home had made an appeal on an Accra-based television station, calling for support from benevolent organisations and individuals to come to their aid as their situation was getting critical. This donation was therefore in response to the appeal made.”

She also added, that “we work within a jurisdiction. Remar Home operates within the same jurisdiction. We, therefore, thought it prudent to provide this support as part of our social responsibility in the interest of the public.”

To the children, she told them that they have a bright future ahead of them regardless of their current situation and that they should always remember to be thankful to the Lord. She also made a promise of continued assistance to the Orphanage.

On receiving the items, the Director of the Home, Mr. Edward Gasper thanked the team for the donation, saying that “on behalf of the Home, I, the Director wants to use this opportunity to let you know that you and your team have solved some months worth of expenses, and we are truly grateful.”

The Management of the Tema North District was supported by the District’s representatives of the Junior and Senior Staff Unions and the Power Queens Club.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has a policy on corporate social responsibility which outlines the various areas where such must be focused on. The areas include health, education, social welfare, and community and national development.