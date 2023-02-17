Convenor of the Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi has vehemently rejected public accusations of changing his stance on government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Following a recent media appearance on the subject, Senyo Hosi has been accused of making a U-turn on the debt exchange despite his earlier vociferous opposition to the debt swap.

He insisted that, he finds some of the remarks from the public unpleasant.

“I have noted various commentaries on my interview on Joy FM’s News File on 11th February 2023. While I find some of the commentary unfortunate, I absolutely respect the right of anyone to form or hold their opinions. It is also obvious to me that many may have failed to listen to the full interview and may have lost the context of the discourse. For the avoidance of doubt, I find the representation I made as consistent with the position I have held”, his statement read in parts.

He reiterated that he hasn’t changed his mind about the fact that the debt exchange does not bode well for bondholders and financial sector trust, and that his recent appearance has been grossly misinterpreted.

“I have one task: advocate and secure the investment interests of the IBF membership. I do not have a hate-and-bash-a-particular-person or government mandate. I will bash or commend when it gets me to the just realisation of the objects of the IBF membership I represent.”

“All I am focused on is the protection of the legitimate interest of those who opted to trust in our advocacy. I am no poster boy for anyone’s political or personal vendetta. I pursue and stand for that which I believe in”, a concerned Senyo Hosi further stressed.

