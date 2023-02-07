In the tenth and final episode of the Vodafone Healthline spin-off show, expert trauma surgeon Dr James Aggrey Orleans shared crucial tips for handling road accident victims.

With road accidents being a major public health issue, having the proper skills and tools is essential for saving lives.

The first step, according to Dr Aggrey, is to assess the safety of the scene, checking for any weapons, fire outbreaks, live wires, etc., and then protecting oneself with a face mask or other protective shield. Once the environment is secure, triage is conducted to determine the most severely injured and their urgency for treatment. Dr Aggrey stressed the importance of comforting the patient, assessing the injuries, and controlling bleeding by applying pressure to the wound using a gauze or cloth. The rule of thumb for treating injuries is to start with the head, as it bleeds a lot, then the body, and finally the limbs to prevent excessive bleeding.

In the segment, Dr Aggrey also demonstrated how to make a splint to prevent bone fractures and how to immobilise an injured arm using a scarf or piece of cloth folded into a triangular shape. He stressed the importance of keeping the injured person calm and still while administering first aid and calling for help, and he encouraged everyone to have a first aid kit in their vehicles in case of emergencies.

In the Myth Busters segment, Dr Aba Folson debunked the myth that pure honey is not sugar.

Host Frema Asiedu explained that honey contains more fructose than glucose, and its sweetness comes from the glucose and fructose not being combined into sucrose like table sugar. While honey has health benefits like antioxidants and cardio-protective qualities, both Drs Folson and Kweku Yalley agreed that it is still sugar and should be consumed in moderation.

The Jewels in the Kitchen segment featured a discussion on the health benefits of okro. Host, Frema Asiedu, highlighted its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and explained how the sliminess of okro protects the gut and helps maintain a healthy mucus layer and blood sugar levels.

The Vodafone Healthline show, which aims to provide free medical education to the public through broadcasts on selected media outlets and social media, aired on UTV on Mondays from 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on DGN on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.