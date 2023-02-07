The Tudec Development Center and managers of the Galaxy International School in Ghana, have commiserated with Turkish and Syrian families who have been affected by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and some neighbouring countries.

More than 4,300 people have died, and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

In Turkey, at least 2,921 people were killed and more than 15,800 others injured, according to Turkey’s head of disaster services, Yunus Sezer.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 1,451 people have died. According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, 711 people have died across government-controlled areas, mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus.

Commenting on the devastating disaster in their home country, the Tudec Development Center and managers of Galaxy International School in Ghana, “expressed their sincere condolences to all Turkish and Syrian families who have lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake.”

“We would also wish the injured a speedy recovery and not forget those still waiting in the rubble to be rescued. We are also praying fervently for their salvation as quickly as possible. Our prayer is for the government and all the citizens of Turkey and Syria to be safe.”

“We are happy that Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian football player who plays for the Turkish Football League, has been saved from the wreckage. We wish him a speedy recovery as well.”

“We finally thank the government and the people of Ghana for their immense support in these trying times. May God protect our world from all future disasters.”

Tudec Development Center is built on the principles of love, tolerance, promotion of dialogue, and peaceful co-existence.

It aims to create the right resources and opportunities for everyone to live and develop with dignity, and to become active and responsible members of society.