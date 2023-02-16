The Ghana Education Service (GES) is urging various Senior High Schools not to request any item outside the service’s approved prospectus.

The service has announced February 20, 2023, as the date for students to report to their respective schools.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah entreated parents to cooperate with the schools during their admissions.

“We are also advising heads of all schools to stick to the approved prospectus. On the other hand, we also urge parents to cooperate with the school authorities during and after the admission process. But let me also be quick to say that there may be an item that is school specific.

“That’s why we were also calling for cooperation from parents. But as for the homogeneity yes, there is homogenous prospectus across the regions,” Dr. Nkansah said.

GES earlier in the week released school placement for graduates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into SHSs and Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) schools across the country.

The GES says candidates can now log onto the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to check their schools.

According to the service, out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the examination, 538,399 qualified for school placement.

372,780 candidates have automatically been placed into various schools.

However, 165,601 candidates will have to do self-placement because they could not be matched to their school of choice.