The former Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, on Thursday rejected a seat offered to him by the leadership of the minority caucus.

The MP for Tamale South explained that the seat offered to him belonged to the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, who is his senior colleague and hence cannot accept it.

He made this known during a contribution to a debate on the African Union Convention on Cross Border Cooperation also known as the Niamey convention while using the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu’s seat.

He subsequently apologised to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament for rather taking his seat and stated that he couldn’t have taken the seat offered to him because of his respect for elders.

“Mr Speaker, forgive me if I had to assume your chair, there was whether I should take over from Collins Dauda and I told them that Collins is senior by age and I am somebody who is well trained at home so any other chair is acceptable to me, I am still the elected Member of Parliament for Tamale South.”

Cassiel Ato Forson replaced Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader on January 24 after executives of the NDC decided to reshuffle their leadership.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.