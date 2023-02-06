Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to keep Black Stars forward Christian Atsu in their prayers following reports of him going missing in Turkey after Monday’s earthquake.

In a tweet, the former president said “Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives.”

Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives. https://t.co/51RKJOc7AZ — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) February 6, 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also called for prayers for the people of Turkey and divine protection for Atsu.

May their souls rest in perfect peace. Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7GOtpYyKAI — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 6, 2023

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some celebrities also expressed their concerns about the situation while hoping that God rescues the former Chelsea player.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our brother Christian Atsu, all Ghanaians in Turkey and Syria and the people in these countries following the earthquake.”

My thoughts and prayers are with our brother Christian Atsu, all Ghanaians in Turkey and Syria and the people in these countries following the earthquake. May God protect them all pic.twitter.com/fJYXUM95Ni — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) February 6, 2023

The likes of rapper Guru, Abeiku Santana, Afro-gospel star Joseph Matthew, Menaye Donkor Lydia Forson and many others have offered prayers to the footballer.

Turkish publication Star claims a search-and-rescue operation is underway to find the former Chelsea star after he was caught up in the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday.

Ex-Blue Atsu, 31, joined Süper Lig club Hatayspor from Saudi side Al-Raed last summer. Several members of his new team had to be rescued by specialists after the earthquake struck.

But it’s claimed that former Toon ace Atsu and Hatayspor’s sporting director Taner Savut remain missing under rubble. The earthquake hit hard in Kahramanmaras, where Hatayspor is based.

Two players and members of the technical staff were “pulled out of the rubble” in a dramatic rescue operation. And efforts remain ongoing to find ex-Everton loanee Atsu and Savut as quickly as possible.

He isn’t the only footballer missing, with Yeni Malatyaspor goalie Ahmet Eyup also trapped.