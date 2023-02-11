The Gonja traditional council has set February 25-26, 2023 for the 7 days funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura Tuntunba Boressah I who passed on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The council made the announcement during the 3 days funeral rites held at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo on February 10, 2023.

Former President John Dramani Mahama who is a royal from Bole was joined by his brother Ibrahim Mahama, former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and other National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs to grace the ceremony.

Mr. Mahama addressing mourners at the Jakpa Palace said he had come as a royal to help plan the funeral of the late overlord.

“Today is the third-day funeral of our paramount chief. It’s a day when the family gathers to hold prayers for the soul of our departed chief. We know that the main funeral will come, but this is the day the family gathers. And as a royal prince of Yagbon and Bole I’m here to pay honour to our departed chief and to be part of the third-day funeral, asking our Imam to pray for his soul.

“And also to plan for the visitors who will come for the main funeral… We brought some items to the funeral planning committee to give to visitors. This is just the beginning, because we are members of the royal family, we will plan to give our paramount chief a befitting send-off. We wish condolences to our departed chief,” Mr. Mahama said.