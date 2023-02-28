Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday, March 2, 2023, launch his campaign in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Mahama made the announcement in a post on social media today, February 28, 2023.

The former President is contesting the NDC flagbearership race together with three other personalities including former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and 43-year-old businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah.

The largest opposition party, NDC opened nominations for presidential aspirants on February 22 and closed it on February 24.

The John Mahama 2023 campaign launch dubbed “Building the Ghana we want together” will be held at the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region which is the stronghold of the NDC.

Meanwhile, the party is expected to hold its presidential primaries on May 6, 2023.