The University of Cape Coast has dismissed reports that questions for the Police Promotional Examination organised by the Department of Forensic Sciences of the University, leaked before the exams were written.

The university in a statement disclosed that the examinations were written under the strict supervision of the University’s experienced Invigilators.

The university also refuted allegations that the exams were invigilated by some Senior officers from the Police Service.

According to the university, it is untenable that some candidates are calling for remarking of their scripts since the results have not yet been released.

GHANA POLICE PROMOTIONAL EXAMINATION CONDUCTED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST DID NOT LEAK

Cape Coast February 27th, 2023:

The attention of Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been drawn to a news item aired on ADOM TV, Badwam show, on Wednesday 22nd February 2023, purporting that the questions for the Police Promotional Examination organised by the Department of Forensic Sciences of the University, leaked before the Exams were written.

The University wishes to refute the allegations as follows:

1. No part of the Ghana Police Promotional examination questions written on the 13th of February 2023, were leaked to any candidate.

2. The Examinations were written under the strict supervision of the University’s experienced Invigilators. The allegation that the exams were invigilated by some Senior Officers from the Police Service is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

3. The claim by the Host of the show that some candidates were calling for remarking of their scripts is not tenable because the results have not been released. The allegation of the supposed leakage, therefore, begs the question.

4. The University is privy to the hand-written extract that was shown to viewers during the programme. A careful analysis of the material exhibited shows some inconsistencies in comparison with the test item that was administered to the candidates during the exams.

The purported material being shown around as a leaked paper, has no question attached to it.

Again, it is strange to note that the material in question appeared two days after the examination. How could this constitute a leaked question?

5. It is regrettable that the media house did not contact the University for its side of the story contrary to the ethics of Journalism.

6. The University of Cape Coast is an internationally acclaimed university with competent and credible professionals who have been in the business of conducting examinations since time immemorial.

7. Management wishes to assure its cherished stakeholders and the general public that the University holds dear to its acclaimed brand as an excellent academic institution and for that matter, would not do anything untoward to tannish it hard-won reputation.

In light of the above, management wishes to entreat stakeholders and the general public to disregard the malicious publication.