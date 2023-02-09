Popular actor and movie producer, Fred Nuamah has announced his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

During the 2020 general elections, celebrated actor, John Dumelo contested for the seat on the ticket of the NDC but failed to secure the needed votes thus losing out to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It is currently unclear if Mr. Dumelo is eyeing the seat again.

Fred Nuamah, who is also a film director is best known for his role in the movie ‘The Game’.

He is the founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards & Ghana TV series awards, an annual award show that recognises excellence in the Ghanaian film industry.