An aid to former president John Dramani Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has sided with calls for his boss to go unopposed in the National Democratic Congress’ upcoming presidential election.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said though the rules of the NDC permit an open contest for all qualified members of the party, allowing Mahama to go unopposed will both save the party resources and time.

“As a deeply democratic party, competition is welcomed and as far as anybody who has observed our processes can testify, nobody has been disadvantaged in any shape or form. The rules are that anyone interested can contest for the position because it is an open contest. But in the same vein, if anybody believes that a contest should be avoided, so we don’t waste time and resources on a contest because the outcome is already known, that is not farfetched”.

“It was Dr. Obed Asamoah who once said that consensus building is the best form of democracy and democracy has as one of its cardinal principles and dictates, competitive elections. But it does not mean that if there is room to sit around the table and reach a consensus on matters of mutual benefit, it should not be explored. So, anybody who holds the view that anybody or a particular candidate who appears to be the overwhelming favourite and has the vast majority of Ghanaians behind him and people are yearning for his return to salvage the fortunes of this country, they are within their right to expound that position of going unopposed.”

John Dramani Mahama declared his intention to run for the NDC’s flagbearership on Tuesday. His nomination form was picked on his behalf by his former campaign manager, Joshua Alabi and other executives of the NDC.