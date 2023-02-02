A New Jersey Councilwoman has been gunned down outside of her home and police say she was the ‘intended target’ of the shooting.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found dead in her white Nissan SUV after it crashed near her home on Point of Wood Drive in New Jersey.

The Republican mother-of-one was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses claim that the suspected gunman was spotted racing away from the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex, and a 911 call was placed at 7:22pm.

Authorities say that the councilwoman, who worked for a Nigerian-based church group, was the intended target – but have not given a motive.

Her white SUV was seen being removed from the scene by authorities in the early hours of the morning.

She ousted the sitting Democrat in the Borough of Sayreville in November 2021, in a shock election win, and was not up for reelection until 2024.

A friend told DailyMail.com that she and her family had just returned from Nigeria on a church trip – describing her as ‘bubbly and nice’.

Currently, there have been no arrests in the case, with Sayreville Police and Middlesex County officials investigating the incident.

Friends of the councilwoman paid tribute to her as an ‘amazing friend’ who ‘loved god’.

Detective Juan Rodriguez and Pastor Doctor Nelia Rodriguez posted online saying: ‘I just saw her this morning at the store.

‘I remember saying to her I’ll see you at the HRC meeting tomorrow not knowing tonight was going to be the end of her life.

‘I can’t stop crying. She was 30 years young and full of life. You will be missed my dear, precious friend.’

Dwumfour was a Certified Business Analyst and Scrum Professional for Fire Congress Fellowship inc. and a part-time EMT.

She graduated from William Paterson University and served as a Director of Churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly.

In a statement Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said: ‘The community is shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour, who was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents.

‘The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.’

The mayor said that she believes that law enforcement ‘will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible.’

Sayreville Republican Chair Karen Bailey Bebert added: ‘We remember Eunice for how she lived, not for how she died.

‘She was the embodiment of Sayreville, living the American Dream, overcoming challenges with grit and a smile.

‘And always giving of time and love to others. She embodied Sayreville and will be terribly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.’

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy added that he was ‘stunned’ by her murder and branded it an ‘act of gun violence’.