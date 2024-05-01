Protesters clash at pro-Palestinian encampments in Los Angeles, hours after police cleared a similar protest in New York.

At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), vice-chancellor Mary Osako says: “Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight.”

She says the university “immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support.”

At Columbia University in New York, police arrested protesters nearly 24 hours after they took over an academic building.

NYPD officers entered the occupied building, Hamilton Hall, through a second-storey window using ladders.

US universities have been gripped by protests as students demand a boycott of companies and individuals with ties to Israel.

