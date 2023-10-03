Residents of Zenu, New York, and Atadeka, all suburbs of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region, are protesting the deplorable condition of their roads.

Frustrated residents have blocked the roads, leaving drivers and commuters stranded. They are demanding the urgent repair and rehabilitation of all the community roads.

Some of the protesters told Citi News that complaints and appeals to have the roads fixed have all failed, and they have to resort to protesting in order to be heard.

The protest is being led by a group called the Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman.

Assemblyman for the Nii Komieteh Electoral area, Freeman Tsekpo, had earlier told Citi News that the Regional Minister had promised to fix the roads but failed to redeem the promise on several occasions.

“The assembly members went into negotiations with the Regional Minister, and he promised us that he was going to facilitate the construction of sixteen kilometres of roads in Ashaiman, but this has not happened,” Tsekpo said.

He added, “After that, the chief of Ashaiman, the Ashaiman MP, the Ashaiman NDC chairman, and some other people attempted to demonstrate and that again ended up in the office of the Regional Minister and another promise was made to fix Ashaiman roads, but that has not been done.”