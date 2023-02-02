The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources wants the government to intensify efforts at dealing with illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey.

The Ministry bemoans the fact that the act has contributed to the massive pollution of the Birim River which is expected to be the main source of water for the Osino and Begoro Water Treatment Plants.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee sitting, the Sector Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah called for a concerted effort in addressing the situation.

“We all know the harm that galamsey is causing to most of our water bodies. So I will crave all the ranking members’ indulgence to help us fight this menace through the vision of the President.”

The Ghana Water Company Limited has said it is still faced with the increasing cost of treating water and the regular replacement of damaged equipment following rising turbidity levels of water bodies due to illegal mining activities.

Officials are also grappling with the reduction of volumes of water treated and supplied to customers as a result of pollution of water sources by illegal miners.

The company says it continues to incur extra cost to treat and supply water to its customers.

The water-producing company has been complaining for years about the adverse effects of galamsey on the raw materials and cost of production, but illegal mining continues to thrive.

Meanwhile, management of the Derma Water System failed to provide the necessary documents for the payment of GHS6,000 for goods and services such as invoices and receipts as captured in the 2020 Auditor General’s report.

Abdul Moomen Asare, First Assistant Director of the company said, although there are documents, they are yet to be provided to the auditors.

“There is a team managing the water system. Normally, the assembly is not aware of the dealings they do. So it was when managers of the system came to us before we got to know about this, and we assisted them to get the necessary documents from the suppliers.”