A suspected armed robber was arrested on Thursday. February 16, 2023, by the police in Bimbilla.

The suspect, together with five others is alleged to have tied a Fulani man in the bush, beat him up with sticks and cutlasses inflicted wounds on him, and taken away seven cattle.

Two of the cattle were later seen in a tricycle at Bincheratanga being transported to Saboba.

The tricycle driver and the mate were arrested and said they bought the cattle from someone.

They led the team to the suspect who sold the animals to them.

He was arrested and is currently in police custody. Adam Yours, the organiser of the Association of Cattle Owners in Bimbilla narrated the incident to Citi News.

He said this is the second time the suspect has been involved in such acts.

Last year, he was caught in a similar incident but was later allegedly released by the police. This time they demand justice from the police. Adam Yours again.

Drivers of the tricycle told Citi News that they knew nothing about the case and that they were only hired to carry the animals.