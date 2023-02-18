A leading real estate company in Ghana, SuCasa Properties Limited, on Friday outdoored affordable, ultra-modern townhouses made up of two, three, and four-bedroom units at East Legon Hills.

The unveiling was done at the new ultra-modern home units at East Legon Hills where the new home owners and reporters were given a tour of the impressive home apartments.

In attendance for the unveiling was ACP Abraham Quaye, caretaker chief Kpone Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, top management members of SuCasa with Michael Owusu O’Grantson spearheading the team among many others.

Speaking at the ceremony, the General Manager of SuCasa Properties, Abdul Rahman Shehab noted that the company exists for the purpose of tackling the housing infrastructure deficit in Ghana through its many strategic projects which provide affordable housing for Ghanaians is paramount.

“We are to show our commitment in providing quality housing for people and this is why we’ve now unveiled the No.1 O’Grantson Communities. There are four of such properties which are located at Ayi Mensah.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Michael O’Grantson-Agyapong, speaking on the unveiling of Phase One or the No.1 O’Grantson Communities, said it takes faith and trust to be able to build desirable, yet affordable homes for Ghanaians.

According to him, homeowners of these townhouses get to experience the comfort of living in the O’Grantson communities and family-friendly communities.

Special Guest of Honour, Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, commended SuCasa Properties Limited for its commitment to augmenting government’s efforts in providing affordable housing units to Ghanaians.

He further took advantage of the situation to reiterate his commitment and that of the government to ensure individuals are not exploited when it comes to home ownership.

“My Ministry is presently focused, among other things, on the review and enactment of legislations and addressing the institutional gaps, to create the appropriate platform for best practices within the industry. For this reason, the Ministry of Works and Housing, has initiated the process to establish the Ghana Housing Authority, which will have the mandate to regulate, plan and manage housing developments in Ghana, in collaboration with private sector developers.”

Over the last decade, SuCasa Properties has positioned itself as a real estate providing a solution to the housing infrastructure deficit through the delivery of affording housing units.

Equipped in all aspects of the real estate industry, SuCasa Properties works in several verticals of the industry including residential and commercial construction, renovations or facelifts, property sale and rental, and property management.