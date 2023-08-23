Ghana’s leading real estate company, SuCasa Properties, is making it easier than ever for people to own homes.

The company offers a variety of flexible payment plans and customization options, making it possible for buyers to find a home that fits their needs and budget.

Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer of SuCasa, Isaac Preko Boateng in an interview with KC on the Citi Breakfast Show, cited one of the most popular SuCasa Properties offerings as the O’Granston No. 3 development.

“This community of affordable ultra-modern town houses is located in Legon City Estate, a prime residential area in Accra. O’Granston No. 3 offers a variety of two, three, and four-bedroom units, all of which feature modern amenities and finishes,” he stated.

He disclosed that buyers who make early payments (off-plan) on O’Granston No. 3 which has already begun selling can enjoy competitive discounts, and also customize homes to suit their taste; with options such as changing the floor plan, adding additional features, or selecting different finishes. For homeowners making outright payments on homes, they will enjoy a 2 per cent discount.

SuCasa Properties also offers flexible payment plans for O’Granston No. 3. Buyers can choose to pay in full, make a down payment and then pay the balance over time, spreading payment over 4, 6, 12 and 24 months period. Buyers can alternatively finance their purchase through a mortgage.

“Our prices range from $45,000 to $195,000.00 but we also accept the cedi equivalent of the amount. Our 2 bedroom units cost $45,000.00, 3 bedroom units-$96,500.00, 3 bedroom extended-$147,000.00 and the 4 bedroom units cost $195,000.00. We also have a payment plan of 4 months, 6 months, 1year and 2 year periods. But homeowners who make outright payments for their homes enjoy discounts,” Isaac Preko Boateng noted.

In less than a decade, SuCasa Properties has positioned itself as a real estate brand providing a solution to the housing infrastructure deficit through the delivery of affording housing units.

Equipped in all aspects of the real estate industry, SuCasa Properties works in several verticals of the industry including residential and commercial construction, renovations or facelifts, property sale and rental, and property management.

To learn more about SuCasa Properties and its offerings, visit their website; www.sucasa.com.gh or call their office on; +233 (0) 553697886 or +233 (0) 302960865