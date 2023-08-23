The Minority has raised concerns about the GNPC-Genser energy deal in its current form which it said is biased toward other industry players and is therefore calling for transparency in gas pricing in the country.

The Caucus through former deputy Energy Minister and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah called for a thorough review of the agreement.

It premised its calls for the review on factors including concerns “that the agreement combines the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) and the Gas Transmission Agreement (GTA), which does not ensure transparency in the pricing of gas.”

“The shifting of the agreement from Ghana Gas company and the signing of the agreement by GNPC when Ghana Gas is supposed to be the gas transmission utility (NGTU). The discount given to GENSER by GNPC for the gas transmission agreement and GNPC’s inability to explain satisfactorily how this discount will be recovered,” the Minority said in a statement.

The Minority further pledged its commitment to unravelling all the flaws in the deal to get value for money.

“On behalf of the NDC minority colleagues on the joint committee of Finance and Mines and Energy, we pledge to unravel all the flaws in the agreement to guarantee value for money.

“We take this position with a firm conviction that the heart and soul of Ghana’s future lies in our energy security and all the critical issues related to it, including transparent gas pricing.”

The deal involves the provision of 50 million standard cubic feet of raw gas daily to Genser Energy.

