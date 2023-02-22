Vodafone Ghana has offered all customers free international calls and SMS to Turkey and Syria. The telecommunications company will also refund customers all charges on calls that were made to Turkey and Syria from 1st February.

The initiative is meant to help customers stay in touch with loved ones who have been affected by the recent disaster. The offer is free for all Vodafone Ghana customers until the end of February.

The earthquakes, which struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 this year, caused severe damage and loss of life and left many families in distress. Vodafone Ghana hopes that this initiative will alleviate some of the burdens on affected customers and help them stay connected during this difficult period.

Preba Greenstreet, Legal and External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana, stated, “We understand how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with their loved ones, especially during times of crisis. We are committed to supporting our customers in any way we can. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the earthquakes.”

She encouraged Vodafone Ghana customers to take advantage of this free service and stay connected with friends and family in Turkey and Syria.